Why this popular tourist attraction is closing down

ONE of the Northern Rivers' most popular tourist attractions has announced it will be closing down.

Amaze 'n' Place, on Wardell Rd at Alstonville, is renowned for its unique hedge maze and cafe.

But owners Rik and Lisa Dillon posted on the Amaze 'n' Place Facebook page: "Yes, we have sold and will be moving in December.

"To thank all our lovely customers and friends, we're opening one last weekend.

"This is to thank everyone and give people the chance for a last look at the maze - especially for those who've been unable to get here during the last 11 years that we've been open."

Amaze 'n' Place will host its farewell weekend on November 26 and 27, 9am-3pm both days.

There will be 20% off all puzzles, ice creams and fridge drinks, and 50% of all maze entry fees will go to the Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter.

The tourist attraction had been up for sale for more than 12 months.

In November last year, Mr Dillon told The Northern Star that it was time for him and his wife to retire and look at other projects.

"When we started out we had 10,980 cuttings (for the maze hedges)," Mr Dillon said at the time.

"They started up in Queensland and I used to go up every week to tend to them.

"Then when we bought this property, we brought them down here and planted them.

"We had to work out how to tie them together because it'd never been done before."

The hedge branches were trained into a criss-cross pattern.

The news of Amaze 'n' Place's closure has shocked people who loved the facility.

Posting on the Facebook announcement, Romana Beaumont wrote: "Had only just discovered this gem of a place and will be sad to see it passed on. Thanks for providing some amazing memories for my kids."

Liv Dunn posted: "Congratulations Lisa and Rik on the sale! Great news for you guys, though we will very much miss coming to the maze."