'Closet' ice users are everywhere, says former dealer

A RECOVERED ice addict and former dealer who watched friends' lives "fall to pieces” from using the drug has told how she sold ice to nurses, lawyers, labourers and shop assistants, and that users of the drug crossed all levels of society.

Nikki, who used daily for less than six months before a string of possession and supply charges encouraged her to seek help, said these "closet users” were often holding down full-time jobs and kept their habit secret from family and friends.

Every day users

"Ice is a very expensive drug, it's a lot easier to get and in bulk when you have the money to spend on it,” the single mother said.

"It's also a lot easier to hide your addiction when you are in the workforce.”

"The people who I used to sell drugs to, they all had jobs.

"Half were on the drug in the workforce, half would segregate the drug to their own time.”

Nikki said that many would eventually start using daily.

"It is a common pattern in every ice user... It goes from one extreme to the next and no one is safe from it.”

Clean for 12 months now, Nikki said she was shocked to see how widespread ice use had become even since she came out of rehab.

Addiction journey

Nikki said when she first became a single mother she was so "fearful” she wouldn't be able to provide for her daughter that she started selling cannabis on the side of a full-time job.

Two years after that she started selling ice.

"It wasn't until the third year into my selling I started to smoke ice for the first time,” she said.

Initially she managed her habit by using it only every second weekend.

"I would have that one Saturday night when I would get off my face. I did that for a whole year. But then the next year... everything went to s***,” she said.

"It was around the Christmas holidays when I partied a little too hard, and I didn't stop my partying come January- February.”

It was then that she broke her "number one golden rule” to never go to work under the influence.

"It got to that point where I was up all night dealing, and I knew I had a 10 hour shift the next day, I started at 6am, so I had that little bit of ice to get me through the day.

"That's how I justified it in my mind.

"I never thought I'd be in that position to watch it happen to me.”

Facing the courts

Her "sloppy” behaviour brought her under the scrutiny of police, and she copped a string of drug possession and supply charges after several home raids and car searches.

She escaped jail time by entering the Merit program (Magistrates Early Referral For Treatment), designed for defendants with substance abuse problems to work towards rehabilitation as part of the bail process.

She was then referred to a live-in rehabilitation program in Sydney, for 10 weeks.

"The minute I said I needed help... they got me straight into detox then rehab the next day,” she said.

"It was amazing... I take my hat off to Merit.”

Police also agreed to drop the supply charge, which would have landed her in jail, when she entered rehab.

For Nikki, getting off the drug was also about seeing her daughter again, who she gave up custody of during her short-lived hellish addition - but is now back in her care.

"I realised I could never get back all that time... I was not there for her,” she said.

"I was so lost, I didn't find myself until I was three weeks into rehab.”

"Every inch of me right now is going overtime trying to make it up to her and be the best mother I can.”

Society vulnerable

Nikki said the common factor was not class or profession, but that these people all had "some kind of trauma in their lives, and they had been taking drugs ever since”.

"Ninety per cent of these people had been through something that traumatic that it wouldn't surprise me if they had PTSD. I know a huge percentage of them had anxiety and depression.”

"I was in a seven year abusive relationship with my daughter's father, I don't think I ever got over that.”

The effects of the drug were a powerful feeling of confidence, invincibility, and "fitting in”.

"It makes you feel like you're on cloud nine all the time, no one can bring you down.”

But the transient feeling was an illusion, because it ended in psychosis, violent behaviour, and ultimately misery.