Clear your schedule and get eating: It's National Cake Day!

RACE into your favourite cafe, bakery or store because you finally have a valid excuse to buy a cake out of the blue - it's National Cake Day.

As part of the celebrations, Baskin-Robbins franchise partner Michelle Eggins will be offering ice cream taste tests and the opportunity for customers to buy a custom-made ice cream cake.

"Ice cream cakes are a big part of our business,” she said. "I make over 700 a year.”

Mrs Eggins has been making cakes for Baskin-Robbins Ballina since she opened the store in 2004.

"I love it. The ice cream cakes are all different,” she said.

"I make whatever the customer wants me to make.

"There is a design book that I can work from, but I'm not restricted to that.

"I can add my own flair to it.”

Mrs Eggins said ice cream cakes weren't the domain of children, either.

"I've made one of my most popular designs, featuring an array of ice cream cones on top of the cake, for an 85-year-old who ordered it for herself because she always wanted an ice cream cake for her birthday,” she said.

Baskin-Robbins custom design ice cream cakes are made in store from scratch.

Franchise partners attend training programs in order to be accredited as custom ice cream cake designers.

Mrs Eggins said the most memorable cakes she had made were wedding cakes.

"The biggest one was actually five cakes,” she said.

"Four of them were what they call kitchen cakes.

"The fifth one was a two-tiered cake. It was heart shaped, and it was decorated with handmade buttercream roses in three different shades of the bride's colour.”

The featured cake across Baskin-Robbins stores today is the Tuxedo Ice Cream Cake, which features an ice cream base of any flavour and the customer's selection of chocolate bricks, all held in place with a ribbon and, finally, topped with a selection of toppings.