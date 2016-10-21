Civil Dusk success is support for local project

ARIA NOMINATION: Bernard Fanning's latest offering Civil Dusk has been nominated for four ARIA awards this year.

CIVIL Dusk, Bernard Fanning's third solo album, recorded at La Cueva his own studio in Tyagarah, has been nominated for four ARIA awards this year.

The album peaked at number 2 at the ARIA Album charts after its release last month.

Two nominations went to Fanning: Best Male Artist and Best Adult Contemporary Album.

Fanning said the nominations were a pleasant surprise.

"It's pretty remarkable, really, that people would even consider it in these days of Flume and Flight Facilities and all that stuff that is really popular and big, it's good that people are still considering music that is very traditional, I guess,” he said.

"I can see why some people go 'oh, it's a big load of sh*t' and I can also see why people feel very validated by it. It doesn't change anything about your life but it's more about the people that surround the project,” he said.

The nominations are particularly timely considering that a decade ago, on January 2006, his single Wish You Well from Tea & Simpathy (2005) was voted No. 1 for the Triple J Hottest 100, 2005.

Fanning won the APRA Songwriter of the Year Award in 2006 and the Best Music Video at the 2006 ARIA Awards for Wish You Well.

One nomination for Civil Dusk has gone to iconic Byron Bay producer Nick Didia to Engineer Of The Year.

"I was very hapy for Nick, because he has never actually won an ARIA before because he was never an Australian until recently, so he has never been eligible to win one. It was great for La Cueva (Spanish for The Cave), our studio, to get nominated for some of the engineering work we have done there,” Fanning said.

Fanning mentioned that another nod, this time for Best Cover Art, went to Karen Lynch for the album's artwork.

Civil Dusk is part one of two albums; the second instalment, Brutal Dawn, will be released in 2017.