Circus, Halloween, music and more in this week's gig guide

Thursday
- Ballina RSL Club: First floor - Mandy Nolan presents The Big Gig Comedy 7.30pm
- Bangalow Bowling Club: Rock 'n' roll dances lessons 7pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Blackbird Hum 8.30pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Katchafire 6pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Jam night 9pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Lismore Heights Sports, Recreation and Community Centre: Square dancing 4.30pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Front bar - Karaoke 9.30pm
- Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Uke Mullum 6.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jason Kafoa 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Bradley Stone 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Hailey Calvert 7.30pm
Friday
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Epic 8.30pm; First Floor - Blakes Table 6.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: The Madigans 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Leigh James 5pm; Secret Show 9pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Brewers Circus 6pm
- Clydesdale Steak Barn, Casino: Darrel Maher 6pm
- Commercial Hotel, Kyogle: DJ Carter 8.30pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Al and The Upstarts 6pm
- Exchange Hotel, Kyogle: Mossy Rocks 8.30pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Northern Sounds Karaoke 8pm
- Great Northern Hotel Byron Bay: The Superjesus + The Art + Valhalla Lights 9pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Dan Hannaford 7pm
- Italo-Australian Club, Lismore: Social ballroom dance, Halloween 7.30pm
- Kingscliff Surf club: Jon J Bradley 6pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Fat Albert 9.30pm
- Lismore Heights Sports recreation and Community Club: Alan Alderman 8pm
- Mary G's Lismore: Beer Garden - R n B/Top 40 9pm
- Mullumbimby Farmers Market: Broadfoot 8am
- Murwillumbah RSL Club: The Chris Cook Band 7.30pm
- Nimbin Bush Theatre: Film - Like Father Like Son 7.30pm
- Ocean Shores Country Club: The Feramones 8pm
- Poinciana Café Mullumbimby: Jesse Morris Band 6pm
- Rappville Hotel: Karaoke 7pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Dirty Channel Duo 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Jason Kafoa & the Black Pearl 8.30pm
- Sugar Bowl Kyogle: Watling & Bates 12pm
- The Federal Hotel Alstonville: Bucko & Roo 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Bohemian Cowboys 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main bar - Micah & Marta 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Oooz 5pm
- Tintenbar Hall: Nigel Wearne 7.30pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Key To The Highway 7.30pm
- Woody's Surf Shack, Byron Bay: Squeak Lemaire 9pm
Saturday
- Ballina RSL Bowling Club: Glenn Massey 6pm
- Ballina RSL Club: Boardwalk - Jesse Balfour 7pm; First Floor - Dean Doyle With Sophistication 7.30pm
- Bangalow Hotel: Adam Brown 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: House Ninjas 8.30pm
- Byron Artisan Market, Railway Park: Jesse Morris 5pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: Raku 2pm; Ragga Jump 7pm
- Casino RSM Club: One Voice Choir Concert 7.30pm
- Goonellabah Tavern: Money Shot 9pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Micka Scene 7pm
- Kulchajam, Byron Bay: Peddle and Hawk 10am
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Hotel: Isaac Frankham Band 9.30pm
- Lismore Workers Club: The Chris Cook Band 8pm
- Mary G's, Lismore: Nightclub - Halloween Freakend 9.30pm; Front bar - The Cath Simes Band 9.30pm
- Mullumbimby Ex-Services Club: Millan Hendrik CD launch 7pm
- Nimbin School of Arts: Dandyman (circus and comedy) 11am
- Phoenix Rising Café, Nimbin: Ewan James 12.30pm; Sunset DJ Session 4.30pm
- Royal Hotel Casino: DJ Mixed Image 8.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Leigh James 7.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Key To The Highway 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main bar - The Weather Men 9.30pm; Upstairs - Local DJs 9pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: Riki Ekitone 1pm; Warren Earl 7.30pm
Sunday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: The Feramones 5pm; Elementals 8pm
- Byron Bay Brewery: DJ Jaywalker 2.30pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre Byron Bay: Musical The Addams Family 2pm and 6.30pm
- Cabarita Beach Bar, Cabarita: Jesse Morris Band 3pm
- Casino RSM Club: Kathryn Jones Duo 7.30pm
- Club Lennox, Lennox Head: Jon J Bradley 4pm
- Eltham Hotel, Eltham: Dirty River Duo 1pm
- Hotel Brunswick, Brunswick Heads: Kooyeh 4pm
- Lennox Hotel, Lennox Head: Kiara Jack 3pm
- Phoenix Rising Café, Nimbin: Sonic Bliss 10am; Ocean & Honey 12.30pm
- Rappville Hotel: Paul Dorahy 12pm
- Shaws Bay Hotel, Ballina: Crush 2pm; DJ Two Sinc 6pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Real Jarrah 7pm
- The Sun Bistro Byron Bay: Hayley Grace 5pm
- Treehouse on Belongil, Byron Bay: DJ Got Back and Eva J 2.30pm
- Wardell By the River Hotel: Toke midday, Rob Saric 5pm
Monday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Reggae night 8.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Stephen Lovelight 7pm
Tuesday
- Bangalow Hotel: Brackets Open Mic 7.30pm
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Lisa Hunt 4pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Summerland Rockers 7pm
- Mary G's Lismore: Front bar - Musical bingo 8pm
- New Brighton Farmers Market: Phil & Tilley 8am
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Melbourne Cup live entertainment 5pm
- Westower Tavern West Ballina: Andy Buckle 3pm
Wednesday
- Beach Hotel, Byron Bay: Live entertainment 8.30pm
- Byron Theatre and Community Centre, Byron Bay: National Theatre presents Hamlet 11am
- Eltham hotel: Not Quite Folk Jam Night 6.30pm
- Fire In the Belly, Lismore: Live local talent 7.30pm
- Lismore Golf Club, East Lismore: Hooked On Swing Dance lessons 6pm
- Mary G's Lismore: Front bar - Memorama Trivia 7.30pm
- Slipway Hotel, Ballina: Stews Trivia 6.30pm
- The Rails, Byron Bay: Dan England 7pm
- The Sticky Wicket Bar, Byron Bay: Main bar - Biggy P 9pm