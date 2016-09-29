Cinema closed for two weeks

KYOGLE Community Cinemas has closed for two weeks for renovations, and it's set to reopen on October 14 as Kyogle Cinemas, a private endeavour, and under new management.

Volunteer and Floor Manager Margaret Olive confirmed the original owners of the cinema, the Everett family, have decided not to renew the venue lease and is taking over the place as a family business from October 1.

The late Harry Stuar Everett and his wife Margaret fulfilled in 1999 a life-long dream of building the Richmond Valley Cinemas in Bloore St, Kyogle, which the family ran until 2011.

Richmond Valley Cinemas reopened under the name of Kyogle Community Cinema in In February 2012.

Management of the cinema begun by the Growing Kyogle Committee and was then handed over to a board of directors.

The day to day running of the cinema was handled by the staff and all profits went back into the cinema to pay for ongoing costs and upgrades.

The Kyogle Community Cinema was a Not for Profit organisation.

Ms Olive confirmed both projectionists will keep their jobs, and that about 40 volunteers had a farewell lunch last weekend.

In four and a half years operating as a community project, the cinema attracted almost 80 local volunteers.

New seating

Projection and promotions volunteer Gerry Rijs announced via email to local media this week that the Cinema has acquired high quality second hand cinema seating from a Brisbane venue.

"This is great news for you, our loyal patrons who will be able to enjoy your ongoing cinema experience in greater comfort," he said in the message to the media.

Floor manager Margaret Olive said the new seating is only 12 years old and the source in Brisbane had offered 170 seats for each Kyogle cinema for free.

"We apologise for any disappointment this may cause over the school holiday period," Mr Rijs said.

School holidays

In the meantime, Kyogle Community Cinema users have vented their dissapointment at the timing of the refurbishments as it coincides with school holidays.

Kyogle resident Jason McKee posted: "Why can't they do it one cinema at a time? Just rotate through the kids movies with more session times. Win Win?"

Kyogle Community Cinemas defended the decision on their Facebook page.

"About the school holidays thingy. Putting the seats in involves a professional person being involved when their work load can accomodate us. This was the only time. Sorry."