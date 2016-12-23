CHRISTMAS LIGHTS MAP: The best displays in the region

IF YOU'RE yet to see some colourful Christmas lights, mechanical reindeer or Santa on the roof there may be a display just a short walk or drive from you.

Parts of Kyogle, Casino, Ballina, Evans Head and Alstonville are heavily into the holiday spirit with lit up streets but it seems the biggest cluster is around Lismore and Goonellabah.

So get Google Maps open, go for a walk or hop into the car and make your way around town this long weekend.

Merry Christmas!

Thanks to Christmas Lights Northern Rivers for compiling the original list of lights.

If you know of a great lights display that didn't make it onto the list, email news@northernstar.com.au or let the Christmas Lights Northern Rivers admin know on Facebook.