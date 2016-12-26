Christmas Eve arrest over drug supply in Nimbin

Police officers in Nimbin as part of Strike Force Cuppa earlier this year.

ANOTHER arrest has been made by Strike Force Cuppa in relation to drug supply on the Northern Rivers.

In August 2015 police formed Strike Force Cuppa to investigate drug supply from Rainbow Lane Nimbin.

Since then, numerous people have been arrested for offences relating to cannabis, methylamphetamine, weapons, dealing with the proceeds of crime and other offences.

On December 24 police arrested a 40-year-old Nimbin man in Lismore.

He was charged with take part in supply of a prohibited drug, face disguised with intent to commit an indictable offence and participate in a criminal group.

He was bail refused and was set to appear in Lismore Local Court yesterday.