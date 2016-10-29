Chris Hemsworth apologises for online post

SUPERHERO: Thor Ragnarok is an upcoming film featuring the Marvel Comics character Thor, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, and set to be released in October 2017.

IT's never too late to apologise, right? The Northern Rivers most popular resident has done just that.

Hollywood superstar and Byron Bay / Lennox Head resident Chris Hemsworth has posted a message of support for indigenous communities at Standing Rock in the USA via his Instagram account, while apologising for posting images of himself wearing American traditional head dresses online earlier this year.

Dressed in his Thor outfit and accompanied by Thor Rangarok director Taika Waititi, the actor posed for the iage with a sign reading "We stand with Standing Rock #nodapl #mniwiconi #waterslife."

The sign refers to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, also known under hashtags like NoDAPL, are a grassroots movement that began in the spring of 2016 in reaction to the proposed construction of Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access Pipeline.

The proposed pipeline would run from the Bakken oil fields in western North Dakota to southern Illinois, crossing beneath the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, as well as part of Lake Oahe near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

In April, a Standing Rock Sioux elder established a camp as a centre for cultural preservation and spiritual resistance to the pipeline and over the summer the camp grew to thousands of people.

While the protests have drawn international attention, there was limited mainstream media coverage of the events in the United States until earlier this month, when armed soldiers and police in riot gear removed the protesters from an encampment that had recently been established in the direct path of the proposed pipeline.

Mea Culpa from Thor for Lone Ranger party post

Besides the political meaning of the post, Hemsworth also used the opportunity to apologise for previous mistakes.

"Standing with those who are fighting to protect their sacred land and water. #nodapl #waterislife #mniwiconi @taikawaititi"

"I would also like to take this opportunity to raise something that has been bothering me for sometime. Last New Year's Eve I was at a 'Lone Ranger' themed party where some of us, myself included, wore the traditional dress of First Nations people.

"I was stupidly unaware of the offence this may have caused and the sensitivity around this issue.

"I sincerely and unreservedly apologise to all First Nations people for this thoughtless action.

"I now appreciate that there is a great need for a deeper understanding of the complex and extensive issues facing indigenous communities. I hope that in highlighting my own ignorance I can help in some small way."

The post has since been deleted from Hemsworth account.

The post has gathered more than 362,000 likes in 24 hours. Chris Hemsworth has more than 7.4 million followers on Instagram alone.