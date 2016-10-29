26°
News

Chris Hemsworth apologises for online post

Javier Encalada
| 29th Oct 2016 4:30 PM
SUPERHERO: Thor Ragnarok is an upcoming film featuring the Marvel Comics character Thor, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, and set to be released in October 2017.
SUPERHERO: Thor Ragnarok is an upcoming film featuring the Marvel Comics character Thor, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, and set to be released in October 2017.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

IT's never too late to apologise, right? The Northern Rivers most popular resident has done just that.

Hollywood superstar and Byron Bay / Lennox Head resident Chris Hemsworth has posted a message of support for indigenous communities at Standing Rock in the USA via his Instagram account, while apologising for posting images of himself wearing American traditional head dresses online earlier this year.

Dressed in his Thor outfit and accompanied by Thor Rangarok director Taika Waititi, the actor posed for the iage with a sign reading "We stand with Standing Rock #nodapl #mniwiconi #waterslife."

The sign refers to the Dakota Access Pipeline protests, also known under hashtags like NoDAPL, are a grassroots movement that began in the spring of 2016 in reaction to the proposed construction of Energy Transfer Partners' Dakota Access Pipeline.

The proposed pipeline would run from the Bakken oil fields in western North Dakota to southern Illinois, crossing beneath the Missouri and Mississippi rivers, as well as part of Lake Oahe near the Standing Rock Sioux Reservation.

In April, a Standing Rock Sioux elder established a camp as a centre for cultural preservation and spiritual resistance to the pipeline and over the summer the camp grew to thousands of people.

While the protests have drawn international attention, there was limited mainstream media coverage of the events in the United States until earlier this month, when armed soldiers and police in riot gear removed the protesters from an encampment that had recently been established in the direct path of the proposed pipeline.

Mea Culpa from Thor for Lone Ranger party post

Besides the political meaning of the post, Hemsworth also used the opportunity to apologise for previous mistakes.

Standing with those who are fighting to protect their sacred land and water. #nodapl #waterislife #mniwiconi @taikawaititi I would also like to take this opportunity to raise something that has been bothering me for sometime. Last New Year's Eve I was at a "Lone Ranger" themed party where some of us, myself included, wore the traditional dress of First Nations people. I was stupidly unaware of the offence this may have caused and the sensitivity around this issue. I sincerely and unreservedly apologise to all First Nations people for this thoughtless action. I now appreciate that there is a great need for a deeper understanding of the complex and extensive issues facing indigenous communities. I hope that in highlighting my own ignorance I can help in some small way.

A photo posted by Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) on

"Standing with those who are fighting to protect their sacred land and water. #nodapl #waterislife #mniwiconi @taikawaititi"

"I would also like to take this opportunity to raise something that has been bothering me for sometime. Last New Year's Eve I was at a 'Lone Ranger' themed party where some of us, myself included, wore the traditional dress of First Nations people.

"I was stupidly unaware of the offence this may have caused and the sensitivity around this issue.

"I sincerely and unreservedly apologise to all First Nations people for this thoughtless action.

"I now appreciate that there is a great need for a deeper understanding of the complex and extensive issues facing indigenous communities. I hope that in highlighting my own ignorance I can help in some small way."

The post has since been deleted from Hemsworth account.

The post has gathered more than 362,000 likes in 24 hours. Chris Hemsworth has more than 7.4 million followers on Instagram alone.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  chris hemsworth standing rock thor ragnarok

Film about Bentley CSG projects is a 'David v Goliath epic'

Film about Bentley CSG projects is a 'David v Goliath epic'

THE world premiere will be held in Lismore tonight, and its director says he hopes the movie will "spread to everywhere it's needed".

Chris Hemsworth apologises for online post

SUPERHERO: Thor Ragnarok is an upcoming film featuring the Marvel Comics character Thor, produced by Marvel Studios and distributed by Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures, and set to be released in October 2017.

The actor also manifested his support for the Standing Rock campaign

Phones down for Childish Gambino

Donald McKinley Glover is an American actor, writer, comedian and musician. As a recording artist, he usually performs under the stage name Childish Gambino. While as a disk jockey, he performs under the name mcDJ.

Is Donald Glover the most interesting artist coming to Falls?

Police tips to reduce break-ins

Burglar

Police have issued safety tips following recent thefts in Byron Bay.

Local Partners

Car chases and ducks, all in a day's work at cafe

ANYONE who has travelled the Pacific Highway between Sydney and Brisbane would know of the Parkside Cafe at Woodburn.

Thriller film shot in Ballina, screening in Casino

Chris Blackburn is the writer of the Burns Point film shot in Ballina.

Movie made in our own backyard to screen at Casino.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from...

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

One of the most unusual things about the jaboticaba is the way it grows directly on the trunk and branches of the tree, covering it with shiny round fruit. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Brazilian tree grapes and take home stir fries some new offerings

Stunning orchids on show in Lismore tomorrow morning

ONE of the magical orchids in show at Lismore Central at this year's Northern Rivers Orchid Species Society annual show.

Nature's most exotic works of art on show

Chris Hemsworth apologises for online post

Chris Hemsworth apologises for online post

THE actor also manifested his support for the Standing Rock campaing, a social movement in the US opossing the Dakota Access Pipeline project

Bob Dylan finally speaks about his Nobel win

Bob Dylan has finally broken his silence about Nobel win

Hacker who stole celebrity nude photos jailed

Jennifer Lawrence took a strong public stance after her iCloud account was hacked.

Ryan Collins stole photos from numerous famous women.

Phones down for Childish Gambino

Donald McKinley Glover is an American actor, writer, comedian and musician. As a recording artist, he usually performs under the stage name Childish Gambino. While as a disk jockey, he performs under the name mcDJ.

Is Donald Glover the most interesting artist coming to Falls?

Benedict Cumberbatch: Home is my safe harbour

Sophie Hunter and Benedict Cumberbatch.

Sherlock actor says his family is his roots

Elsa Pataky fell in love with Chris Hemsworth's voice

Chris Hemsworth and Elsa Pataky

Spanish model married to Aussie actor since 2010

Greg and Christine find a new (gold) lease on life

Christine and Greg Clark star in the TV series Aussie Gold Hunters.

COUPLE reckons there’s nothing like finding your first gold nugget.

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 10kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 3 5 Contact agent

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Stylish New Home In Convenient Position

3 Gahwang Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $700,000 to...

Less than a year old this modern and very stylish home offers incredible value at this price! Set on a large 1013m2 block just one block from the shopping centre...

This is a Nice Place to Live !

75 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $820,000 ...

Situated in a lovely environment in Suffolk Park, this north facing home has a corner location on a large 828sqm, level block. The gardens are stunning and in...

&quot;...a little style &amp; sophistication...&quot;

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 $649,000

DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are sad to be leaving to go back to 'the big...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open: Saturday 29th October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity ... $549,000 to...

Open: Saturday 29th October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres (8900m2) of level, vacant land in an...

Elevated, Private and Exclusive 40 Acres With Views To The Ocean

Myocum 2481

Residential Land If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland ... Please call Tara...

If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland where outlook is everything, this is one to not overlook…you could be anywhere! Offered...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!