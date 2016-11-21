29°
News

Choir of 150 people will perform The Messiah

Javier Encalada
| 21st Nov 2016 9:05 AM
IN CHARGE: Richard Gill AOM, music educator and conductor.
IN CHARGE: Richard Gill AOM, music educator and conductor.

Related Items

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

MESSIAH, the English-language oratorio composed in 1741 by George Frideric Handel, will be performed in a two-hour event in Lismore in early December.

Eight choirs from Casino, Kyogle, Lismore, Mullumbimby, Sawtell and Canberra will meet up for a 150 strong vocal group to perform at the event.

Local choirs participating in the event will be Amatori from Mullumbimby, Semitones from Kyogle, One Voice Richmond Valley Community Choir from Casino, and Vox Caldera from Lismore.

The show will be directed by Australian conductor Richard James Gill AO, heading a line up that includes international singers Gaynor Morgan (soprano) and Hartley Newnham (countertenor) as soloists, plus the Lismore Symphony Orchestra.

With an orchestra of around 35 musicians, plus soloists, the final number of performers for this show will be close to 200.

Byron Music Society president, Nicholas Routley, said this will be one of the biggest music events in the Northern Rivers this year.

"It's not only the biggest event of the year for the Society. It will be the biggest classical music event of the year for the region, apart possibly for the Bangalow Music Festival, which is a chamber music festival," he said.

"The Bangalow Music Festival is possibly the highlight of the year, but this is the event with the biggest number of participants".

Mr Routley said the society has never attempted anything so big before.

"I thought that the region needs something very high profile about classical music," he said.

"I'm aware of the musical richness of this area, but mostly what is visible is rock, jazz, plus different strands of pop, Folk and indie music.

"People are less aware of the classical music that goes on here, which is actually quite a lot. With this event we are also trying to get people involved with classical music," he said.

Mr Routley said Lismore Symphony Orchestra will not be using Handel's original score of The Messiah.

"They will be using Mozart's score, which isn't played often, and we are doing that because Mozart added wind instruments, and the LSO has some very good wind instrument players. But also, with 150 singers, you need a stronger sound," he said.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  amatori byron music society lismore symphony orchestra messiah richard gill vox caldera whatson

Man charged with murder over son's stabbing death

Man charged with murder over son's stabbing death

POLICE have confirmed that the two men involved in a fatal stabbing were father and son.

Telstra accused of 'deceit' over mobile phone tower

Residents fear the cost to their health and property values.

Resident claims no help to mobile reception

'We're gonna need a boat': New protest against shark nets

Protestors gathered near the marine rescue tower in Ballina to oppose DPI plans to install a shark eco-net barrier along Lighthouse Beach

Group hope to repeal use of shark nets at Ballina

Choir of 150 people will perform The Messiah

IN CHARGE: Richard Gill AOM, music educator and conductor.

"The biggest classical music event of the year for the region"

Local Partners

Telstra accused of 'deceit' over mobile phone tower

A KOONORIGAN resident up in arms against the proposed location of a 40m mobile phone tower has accused Telstra of "deceit”.

Celebrating between House with No Steps and Byron Council

House With No Steps Facility Services team member Andrew Clapham. Photo contributed

TWO years between Byron Shire Council and House with No Steps

Choir of 150 people will perform The Messiah

IN CHARGE: Richard Gill AOM, music educator and conductor.

"The biggest classical music event of the year for the region"

This week's Northern Rivers markets list

Stallholders sell their goods from shipping containers and the Lismore Revolve Shop is also open so people can browse for second-hand goods.

Where to get your fresh coffee and produce from

Cycling with the wind in your mo

Movember in Mullum: cyclists (left to right) David Martin, Andrew Baguley and Jason Edwards say riding is meditative and a great way for men (and others) to chat in a non-confrontational environment.

Sunday's bike to the beach for mens' health.

Davey Woder a real contender for X Factor title

Davey Woder a real contender for X Factor title

MACKAY native, who now lives in Logan, gets an all-star endorsement from Robbie Williams ahead of grand final decider.

  • TV

  • 21st Nov 2016 10:00 AM

Choir of 150 people will perform The Messiah

IN CHARGE: Richard Gill AOM, music educator and conductor.

"The biggest classical music event of the year for the region"

Dreamland play like coming to a 'party'

NORPA's production of Dreamland rehearses at the Eureka Hall under the direction of NORPA artistic director Julian Louis.

Dreamland performance set to wow audiences

Seven things we love about Mullum Music Festival

FUN: Ghosne Aoun of Byron Bay at Mullum Music Festival.

It is so much more than great music

Lady Gaga's chronic pain

Lady Gaga has revealed that she suffers from chronic pain

Prince William admits fatherhood struggles

Prince William admits he has struggled with fatherhood

Kanye still wants to run for US President in 2020

Kanye West is still planning to run for US president in 2020

Auction this Saturday! - Ocean Views, Immaculate Presentation

5 Napelle Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 2 2 Guide $940,000 to...

This architect designed home presents a wonderful north east facing elevated position with views as far as the eye can see. Watch the whales play, sit back and...

Impeccable Position and Views

305 Coopers Shoot Road, Coopers Shoot 2479

House 4 2 $2,200,000

Located only a 9 minute drive from Byron Bay's famous cafes, beaches and schools this property offers substantial ocean and rural views, privacy and 2 acres of...

Immaculate Presentation in Quiet Neighbourhood

57 Tristania Street, Bangalow 2479

House 3 1 1 Forthcoming...

'Heritage flair' home recently renovated in excellent condition with lovely homes and gardens in the surrounding streets. Offers prior to auction will be seriously...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Bangalow 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Panorama, Privacy, Proximity… Perfect

152 Burnetts Road, Nashua 2479

House 5 4 5 $2,850,000 to...

With magnificent 360 degree elevated views, this is the only Byron hinterland hideaway to boast such natural serenity with complete privacy just minutes to...

Versatile Home in Sought After Location

51 Coogera Circuit, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 Contact Brett...

Located in the quiet family friendly area within a short walk to 'Baz and Shaz Fruit and Veg', lakeside parks and community gardens, this spacious, versatile home...

Elevated, Private and Exclusive 40 Acres With Views To The Ocean

Myocum 2481

Residential Land If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland ... Please call Tara...

If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland where outlook is everything, this is one to not overlook…you could be anywhere! Offered...

Boutique Ocean View Homes In Premier Location

"Eminence" Roundhouse Place, Ocean Shores 2483

Town House 3 2 2 $600,000 to...

Proposed strata sub-division in a small exclusive complex, Eminence is the ultimate in architectural style and design. Registrations of interest are open, a...

Brand New Investment Opportunity In Town With Proven Return

14 Orchid Place, Mullumbimby 2482

House 3 2 2 $635,000 to...

Located in a quiet street, this quality new home offers great income potential and position with approx. 4.6% gross return. Mullumbimby's best kept secret! The...

5 acres between Byron and Bangalow

7 Tinderbox Road, Talofa 2481

House 5 2 2 Guide $1,650,000...

Situated minutes from Bangalow and Byron Bay, this tastefully renovated home is north facing and very private with an elevated outlook over the trees. The house...

New era of healthcare for the Northern Rivers

Page MP Kevin Hogan, Federal Minister for Health Susan Ley, NSW Premier Mike Baird, NSW Minister for Health Jillian Skinner and Lismore MP Thomas George officially opening Stage 3A of the Lismore Base Hospital redevelopment.

New facilities at Lismore Base unveiled by NSW Premier

WATCH: $63m retirement village rises up on Sunshine Coast

VISION: The new vertical retirement village at Oceanside.

Construction begins on vertical retirement village

Public land sale halted, gov to negotiate with council

UP FOR SALE: Lot 60 Beech Drive Suffolk Park is to be auctioned at the end of the month by the NSW Department of Education.

Sale of Department of Education land will not proceed

A lazy $1.69m for this shed? They're not dreamin'

The Glebe tin shed that went for $1.69m.

Want your own shed? Nope, you can’t afford that.

Yabba, dabba doo! Coast’s Flintstones house on market

The McCall family home at Eudlo that is known as the Sunshine Coast's very own Flintstones house.

Hand-built stone cottage at property that become family's Bedrock

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!