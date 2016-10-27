Children suspected to be behind 20 fires on Northern Rivers

POLICE say 20 spot fires were deliberately lit by children believed to be under 10 at a Plains Station Rd property near Tabulam.

Rural Fire Service crews were called to the scene at 7.10pm last night, where crews battled to contain the blazes until 11.30pm.

Crews also worked to protect neighbouring houses in the area.

Police attended the incident at 8.25pm with enquiries into the fires continuing today.

RFS fire control officer superintendent Chris Wallbridge said last night's incident was one of a series of blazes in the area in recent times.

Supt Wallbridge urged the community be fire smart during these dry and warm weather conditions.

Anyone with information is asked to call Tabulam Police Station, 6666 1244.