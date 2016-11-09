Child left locked in car, police appeal for information

Police said a child was left in a locked car in Ballina yesterday.

A CHILD was reportedly left unattended in a locked car parked on River St, Ballina long enough to attract the attention of passers by to approach and give the child a drink.

Police were called at about 11.25am yesterday to reports of a child left unattended in a car parked outside Swish Cafe.

The vehicle left prior to officers arriving at the scene, according to police.

The car's registration was unable to be recorded.

If anyone has any information about this incident, please contact Ballina Police on 6681 8699.