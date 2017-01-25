33°
Check out marine rescue's new tower

25th Jan 2017 6:40 AM
COME AND VISIT: Marine Rescue Ballina is opening its new North Wall tower to the public on Australia Day. Pictured in the new tower are unit administrator and regional operations manager for Northern NSW John Murray (left) and volunteer Norm Lannoy.
COME AND VISIT: Marine Rescue Ballina is opening its new North Wall tower to the public on Australia Day. Pictured in the new tower are unit administrator and regional operations manager for Northern NSW John Murray (left) and volunteer Norm Lannoy.

THE volunteers for Ballina's marine rescue unit are throwing the doors of their new tower at North Wall open to the public on Australia Day.

Organiser of the open day, Bluey Skimmings, said the unit wanted to thank the public for its support over the 15 years of lobbying it took to get the tower built.

The new three-storey tower, which opened in October last year, replaced the now-demolished leaning tower.

Mr Skimmings said visitors to the tower tomorrow would be shown the training and radio rooms on the top floor of the building and also get to take in the view over the Ballina bar and out to sea.

A feature of the open day will be a boating safety stand courtesy of New South Wales Maritime, and demonstrations on the river by surf lifesavers and also marine rescue volunteers in the unit's rescue vessel.

The on-water displays will be held about noon, while tower tours will take place from 9am to 2pm.

Entry is by gold coin donation, with those funds going towards a new fuel trailer for the unit.

Lismore Northern Star
