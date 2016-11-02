Cheap ways to keep cool during the hot weather

THE Northern Rivers is headed for more and more hot weather as the year comes to a close.
But the hot weather doesn't mean you need to go broke trying to pay your electricity bill.
Here are some ways to keep cool on the cheap:
- Go to the beach (But stay between the flags)
- For those who aren't keen on the beach, head to your local pool or to another swimming spot
- Take a cool bath (Doesn't use as much water as a shower)
- Place an ice pack on the back of your neck (this spot in particular cools body temperature fast)
- The good old front yard sprinkler - put it out and let the kids run wild while you also water your plants/grass
- Spray bottle of cool water into pedestal fan for new mist spray fan
- Alternatively, simply regularly spritzing yourself with a spray bottle while sitting in front of a fan that's going at full speed is a good combo
- Make and eat icey poles
- Take a blanket and find a big shady tree to sit under
- When running the washing machine, close the inside door and open the outside door so the heat escapes outside instead of bouncing back inside
- Avoid using the oven - opt for the barbecue, and save heating up the inside of the house
- Close your blinds when the sun gets too hot
- Leave windows open (but locked) on cool nights and close up the house in the morning when it starts warming up
- If you must use the air conditioning, turn thermostat to 21-22 degrees, rather than 18-19
- Handheld fans (paper, not those silly electric ones needing batteries)
- Don't wear socks around the house!! Opt for thongs if you must have something on your feet
- Close off to the rest of the house the 'quick to heat up rooms' that aren't being used. Just keep a window open in there so it doesn't get stuffy
- Plant trees strategically to block direct sunlight
- Stay in air-conditioning other than at home so that means go and see a movie, hang out at the mall/shopping centre etc
- Keep the house cool by closing all windows, doors and curtains before 9am
- Keep hydrated
- Freeze a couple of reusable closed plastic bag full of water and alternate them as ice packs
- If working, buy a small fan to seat at your desk powered by your PC via a USB cable - no extra power usage!
- Many people don't know most ceiling fans have two settings and keep them in the winter mode all year long, helping cold air go up instead of keeping it down - check your ceiling fan
- Have a siesta - hey, they do it in Spain!
- Only to be used in moments of extreme desperation - Wet a sheet, place it in the freezer, get it out and unfurl it (crunch, crunch, crunch), wrap yourself in it and prepare to steam like a compost heap
- Hang out with a cool group of friends (See what we did there?)
- Check google earth maps for neighbours with pools and befriend them in time for Christmas heat