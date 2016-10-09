Charlee-Rose at home in garden

CHARLEE-ROSE McDonald has dug up some luck this week to win one of The Northern Star's dirtgirlworld Get Grubby Giveaway packs.

The excited Wyrallah girl was happy to accept a dirtgirl prize pack containing pencils, colouring-in-book, DVD and CD.

Charlee-Rose said she loved gardening and had a huge range of fruits and vegetables sprouting up in her backyard, including radishes, carrots, peas, corn, zucchini and broccoli.

"It's really fun," she said. "I like getting my hands dirty in the garden."

The seven-year-old said she also had a good collection of herbs including rosemary, peppermint and basil, which she picked with her grandmother for home-made pizzas.

Dirtgirlworld is an Australian children's television series aimed at introducing children to the joys of outdoor play and sustainable, green living.

The main characters are Dirtgirl, a gumboot-wearing girl who grows tomatoes and drives an orange tractor and Scrapboy, her next-door neighbour who is a whiz kid with junk. Their friends include Ken, Grubby and Hayman.