Charity money stolen from Northern Rivers hospital

Police would like to speak to the man pictured in this CCTV footage.

POLICE are investigating the theft of donated charity money from Lismore Hospital.

On Thursday October 6 a male has stolen cash from the donation wishing well in the front foyer of Lismore Hospital, Richmond Local Area Command senior constable David Henderson said.

After a CCTV review the same man was also seen trying to manipulate a 'Clown' charity money statue in the same area, snr cnst Henderson said.

It appears that a large amount of donated money has been stolen as the man's pockets were bulging with change.

Police believe the man pictured in the CCTV may be able to assist with inquiries.

If you can identify the person in pictured please call Lismore Police or call Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000.

Police reference is E62119237.