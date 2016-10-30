Charity golf day saves lives

Celebrating the $10,000 donation from the Local Government Charity Golf Day to Our Kids this week were (l-r) Nurse Unit Manager of Anaesthetics and Recovery Colleen Nicholls, Our Kids Fundraising Officer Rebekka Battista, Acting Director of Anaesthesia Dr Peter Lane, Michael Pontefract from the Charcoal Inn Charity Club and Anthony Magarry and Vicki Walker from Lismore City Council, both members of the golf day organising committee.

AFTER more than 30 years, the Local Government Charity Golf Day has cracked its long-held goal of raising over $10,000 and has purchased a life-saving piece of equipment for Our Kids.

Over 140 golfers from Sydney to Brisbane attended the annual Local Government Charity Golf Day in Lismore last month, carrying on a 34-year tradition that raises money for different local charities.

The $10,000 has been supplemented by a donation of $1000 from the Charcoal Inn Charity Club in Casino to purchase a CMac video laryngoscope for the emergency department at Lismore Base Hospital. This is a live video system where the anaesthetist can view the structure of the child's vocal chords and quickly facilitates securing a safe airway in an emergency.

Paediatrician Dr Chris Ingall said around 10,000 children are treated at Lismore Base Hospital annually and he described public donations as "critical".

"The public purse only goes so far," Dr Ingall said.

"For dedicated paediatric hospitals it's possible to get funds for equipment such as this but in a general hospital where you are competing with all the other functions we perform it can be difficult. This donation gives us cutting edge equipment in Lismore."

Anthony Magarry from Lismore City Council, a member of the organising committee, said it was very special to be able to buy a piece of equipment that would help save the lives of children in Lismore and the Northern Rivers.

"As Council workers and business people, our organising committee is passionate about the communities we live in, and we are always thrilled to help local charities," Mr Margarry said.

"Cracking that $10,000 mark was a long-held goal of ours.

"It is our best result so far, and would not have been possible without the continued support of all our sponsors and players.

"We raised more than $1200 from the raffle alone - our players are very generous and understand why we are all out on the fairway."

Our Kids Fundraising Coordinator Rebekka Battista describe the golfers as "champions".

"This is such a great result... this piece of equipment at Lismore Base Hospital will help us keep more of our children and babies local when needing medical treatment," she said.

"People often think that Our Kids only purchases equipment for the Kids Ward and Special Care Nursery, but we purchase equipment for all areas of the hospital that care for our children."