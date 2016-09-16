Third person arrested over Ballina High School vandalism

Some of the damage following vandal attack on Ballina High School.

UPDATE 8.15: A 16 year old girl has been arrested over the vandalism at Ballina High School last week.

She was arrested and charged by police from the Richmond Target Action Group last night after extensive investigation.

She will appear in Ballina Childrens Court next week.

Police would like to thank the community for their assistance and support in this matter.

INITIAL: TWO teenagers have been arrested over the extensive vandalism caused to Ballina High School late last Thursday night.

The vandalism, which is now estimated to be about $100,000 worth of damage, resulted in the school's closure on Friday.

Richmond Local Area Command Inspector Doug Conners said three young people were seen entering the school and fled when police arrived.

Following the vandalism, Insp Conners said police attached to the Richmond Target Action Group carried out an extensive investigation which resulted in two young people being arrested yesterday (Tuesday 13) afternoon.

He said police will allege the young people entered the school ground armed with wooden baseballs bats and proceeded to smash and cause extensive damage through a number of areas in the school.

The total damage bill, originally pegged at about $30,000, is now estimated to be closer to $100,000.

Insp Conners said a 14-year-old was arrested and will be put before the Ballina children's court.

Another male, between 15 and 16 years old, was also arrested and will be dealt with via a youth conference.

He said police were continuing their enquiries with regard to the third young person involved.