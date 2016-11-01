Changing attitudes to mental health

THE Commonwealth Government has given Primary Health Networks the responsibility to work with communities to design local mental health care solutions, as every community is different with different strengths and needs.

North Coast Primary Health Network will be working alongside community members, carers, doctors, mental health professionals and community organisations to focus on the key priorities identified by the Australian Government.

This important process of mental health reform will begin with demonstration projects in particular Local Government Areas which will help to develop solutions to particular mental health challenges. Successful projects will then be rolled out to other areas.

Lismore is a designated demonstration site for mental health reform in the priority areas of suicide prevention and severe mental illness. Interested community members, carers, doctors, mental health professionals, community organisations, emergency services and hospital staff are invited to attend the information session this Thursday evening.

"Thursday's meeting is just the beginning of the process,” said Wendy Pannach, Manager of Mental Health Refgorm at the North Coast Primary Health Network.

"But it's a great opportunity for both community members and service providers to hear about the reform process in Lismore, to access local data about mental health and to find out how to get involved in this process.

"We have an exciting opportunity to work together to improve the way care happens in the Lismore area,” she said.

WHEN: Thursday November 3, 5pm to 6.30pm

WHERE: Fountain Room, Lismore City Hall, Bounty Street, Lismore.