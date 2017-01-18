Changes to traffic conditions for this week

Roadworks on Summerland Way will see slower traffic conditions.

FROM yesterday changed traffic conditions have been put in place on Summerland Way between Frederick and Hotham Streets.

Roads and Maritime Services advises motorists work being carried out involves removing the top of the current asphalt road surface and installing new asphalt to create a new road surface.

The work will be carried out for up to one week from yesterday January 17 from 7am to 6pm, weather permitting.

Motorists can expect minor delays with temporary lane closures and reduced speed limits in place to ensure the safety of workers and road users.

Access to Summerland Way from local streets may be restricted on some days with local road detours in place.

Road users are asked to follow the direction of traffic control, reduced speed limits and signs.

Roads and Maritime thanks the community for its patience as this important work is carried out.

For the latest traffic information, visit www.livetraffic.com, download Live Traffic App or call the Transport Management Centre 132 701.