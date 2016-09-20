25°
More staff and less queues at busiest times for Service NSW

20th Sep 2016 11:41 AM
Service NSW has revised its opening hours to better serve customers.
Service NSW has revised its opening hours to better serve customers.

SERVICE NSW is revising opening hours across the state to better meet customer demand during the busiest times of the day.

Service NSW Operations Director, Tim Bostock, said the revised hours, being introduced from Monday, September 26, were based on customer visiting patterns.

"Service NSW remains a customer focused organisation and the new trading hours better reflect customer demand," he said.

"We have examined ticketing and queue data from our network and have adjusted our operating hours so we can provide staff for when they are needed most.

"Customer patterns have shown the largest volumes for demand are during the peak lunch and after school periods, with only a small number of customers opting to complete transactions in store or over the phone during extended hours (7am to 7pm).

"Having more team members available during peak times means we can serve customers quicker and more efficiently, helping to reduce waiting times."

New opening hours for Lismore and Tweed Heads

  • Monday - Friday between 8.30am - 5.30pm
  • Saturday's from 8:30am to 12:30pm.
  • Contact Centre will operate from 7am to 7pm weekdays.

Service NSW is continuing to grow with more than 25 million customer visits recorded in the last year.

Of these 94% were made during 8am and 6pm, with similar patterns noted across Service Centres and the Contact Centre.

Mr Bostock said in the three years since extended hours had been introduced only a small number of customers had taken up the extended offering.

"The introduction of new services, such as online vehicle registration or licence renewal, have seen more than 12 million customers turn to our online services in the last year - compared to 10 million in the two years prior."

For more information visit your nearest Service NSW Centre, logon to www.service.nsw.gov.au, download the app, or phone 13 77 88.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  lismore, opening hours, service nsw, tim bostock, tweed heads

UPDATE: The parents of a four-year-old girl killed in a car crash last year sat in Lismore Local Court this morning to hear the latest on the driver's charges.

Service NSW has revised its opening hours to better serve customers.

Service NSW is revising opening hours across the state

