Murder victim's daughter starts petition for CCTV in homes

Marie Darragh and her daughter Charli Darragh at St Andrews nursing home in Ballina. Supplied picture.

THE daughter of murder victim Marie Darragh has launched a trans-Tasman campaign to have security cameras installed in all nursing homes, vowing to never stop fighting against elder abuse.

Charli Darragh said she would spend the rest of her life seeking justice for her mother and another patient, Isabella Spencer, who were murdered two years ago by a nurse at Ballina.

Last week, former St Andrews aged care nurse Megan Jean Haines, 47, was found guilty of the double murder by the NSW Supreme Court.

"These nurses have to be stopped," she said.

"This has to be a mandatory thing (CCTV cameras) for the pure and simple reason that if there's nothing to hide, why not do it?"

On Sunday night, Ms Darragh started the petition on change.org for mandatory cameras in all aged care facilities and nursing homes.

As of 3pm yesterday it had received 65 signatures.

Since beginning her campaign, Ms Darragh said she was shocked by how many people had come forward with their own aged care horror stories.

"It really surprised me how many people have reached out from all over the world," she said.

"The amount of abuse and stealing from people in these nursing homes - it's shocking."

Ms Darragh's petition is directed to the Royal Commission and Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull.

She said she knows her mother would be proud of the work she was doing, but it was about much more than that.

"This is about making all the wrong in society right," she said.

The Australian media has reported on a number of elder abuse cases in aged care facilities and nursing homes across Australia.

In September a former nursing home employee in Newcastle was found guilty of murdering two elderly patients in a similar way, with fatal doses of insulin.

Earlier this year, a hidden camera captured a staff member appearing to attempt to suffocate a nursing home resident in Adelaide.

In 2013, a man was found guilty of setting fire to a nursing home, resulting in the death of 11 residents.

To sign Ms Darragh's petition visit change.org then click on "search" and look for "Charli Maree".