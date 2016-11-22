CAUGHT: Pictures of dress rehearsal for shark net roll out

THE trial of shark nets on five North Coast beaches will begin in December to cover the summer and school holiday period, the Department of Primary Industries has clarified.

The trial is to be preceded by proof of concept testing, which began at Lighthouse Beach on Friday as NSW Premier Mike Baird visited the area.

This concept testing will assess how easily and quickly the nets can be deployed and removed, how they operate in shallow waters, and the potential to use SMART technologies so that established practices can be set for each of the trial sites.

