Cattle producers are living the dream

FOR years cattle producers have been dreaming of high prices, market consistency and good seasons. At the moment we're enjoying all three.

Prices have been pretty consistent over the past month with producers "over the moon" with results.

At Lismore Saleyards on Tuesday another mixed quality yarding of 260 cattle were sold.

Prime milk or grain-assisted vealers were scarce and meat operators and restockers competed strongly on light and medium weights, paying from $3.70 to $3.86/kg.

Isabel Lindsay's angus-santa steers sold for $3.86/kg, returning $1052.

Heavy vealers/yearlings were snapped up by butchers and backgrounders for $3.30 to $3.60/kg.

Don Matthews' grain-assisted yearlings sold for $3.52/kg ($1276).

Most of the weaner steers were again showing bos indicus content this week and sold from $3.80 to $4.20/kg, with the heifer portion $3.60 to $4/kg.

The cow market was strong. Heavy beef cows sold from $2.30 to $2.60/kg. Peter Scanlon's brahman cow sold for $2.60/kg ($1574).

Dairy cows sold from $1.80 to $2.45/kg depending on condition.

Don't forget the Monthly Store Cattle Sale at Lismore Saleyards tomorrow.

Only a small yarding is anticipated but there will be a handy line up of steers, heifers and cows with calves on offer.