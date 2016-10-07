This week's Casino cattle report

CATTLE numbers rose 615 to 1375 for Casino's weekly cattle sale on Wednesday.

The demand from restockers for light-weight cattle, representing a lower dollar value, was very strong and overtook the processors.

This in turn forced the processors to operate more into the heavier end of the medium-weight class and into a few heavy weights that still fell into specifications.

Dearer trends were the result, with light and medium-weight vealers to process up to 5c/kg dearer.

The restocker steer weaners were also dearer, with plainer quality lines making similar prices to the good quality cattle from last sale.

The heifer weaners were up to 20c/kg dearer on light weights.