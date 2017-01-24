37°
Cats trapped, killed, used as bait in crab pots

Marnie Johnston
| 24th Jan 2017 6:29 AM
Some readers of The Northern Star had some shocking things to say about cats.
Some readers of The Northern Star had some shocking things to say about cats.

CAT haters on the Northern Rivers have revealed they kill animals in backyard traps and use the dead cats as bait in their crab pots.

Others "encourage" their dogs to kill neighbourhood cats, while some people believe poison should be used to get rid of all felines in the area.

The disturbing practices have been uncovered following a surge in complaints from residents about cats killing wildlife.

When The Northern Star asked readers whether cats should be kept inside at all times, many people said yes.

"I hate cats," one readers posted on the Star's Facebook page.

"The neighbour has six of the dirty things.

"Terrorising day and night frogs, lizards, birds.

"Shame they won't jump the fence to play with my mastiffs."

Another reader posted: "Every cat should be sterilised and then phased out."

But some readers have already taken action into their own hands.

A number of readers, in a public thread on The Northern Star's Facebook page, admitted to abusing and killing cats.

"Years ago, we had about 150 feral cats around our place," one reader said.

"My dog killed 'em all in about a month, then she killed other neighbours cats after that.

"I used to encourage my dog to kill cats on the street at night. I hate cats."

Another said: "I use cat traps in me yard (and) whenever I get one I put it in me crab pots. Crabs love 'em."

Suzanne Lavis, the office manager at Animal Rights and Rescue Group in South Lismore, said it was "really sad to see this level of hatred" for cats on the Northern Rivers.

She said she kept her cats indoors, and urged other pet owners to do the same to prevent their animals from becoming neighbourhood targets.

In response to the comments made on the Star's Facebook page, Ms Lavis said cats got a "raw deal" in this region.

"I'd hate to imagine what they (the readers) do to humans if they'd do that to animals," she said.

Despite the shocking comments, Ms Lavis said the animal rescue group had not seen many cat cruelty cases lately has they had in previous years.

She stressed the importance of desexing cats to avoid unwanted litters and dumped animals.

"Desexing is the answer," she said.

A lack of desexed cats leads to an excess of cats, which can lead to more frustration with the furry creatures in our region.

Visit www.animalsrights.org.au for more information.

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!