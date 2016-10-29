Casino cattle report

THE number of cattle was well down for a yarding of 1183 at Casino's weekly sale on Wednesday.

Competition was weaker for trade vealers, with most sales down by 10c/kg, and some sales more in places. The best of the light veal under 200kg sold to a top of 362c/kg, while medium weights in the 200-280kg range sold from 354-372c/kg to average 366c/kg. Restocker vealer steers were up to 20c/kg dearer, with steers under 200kg selling to 482c/kg while steers more than 200kg were up by 4c/kg, selling to 420c/kg.

The smaller yarding of export cattle consisted of a few pens of grown steers and half the number of cows compared to last week.

Not all the usual buyers were present, resulting in cheaper prices. Grown steers were down by 10c/kg, selling to 288c/kg. The cow market was 10-13c/kg cheaper and more in places, with medium-weight three-score cows averaging 225c/kg.