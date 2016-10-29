26°
News

Casino cattle report

29th Oct 2016 6:00 AM

Popular Stories

Local Real Estate

Search for local real estate online now

Subscribe Now

Start with 50% off your first 12 weeks Subscribe Now

THE number of cattle was well down for a yarding of 1183 at Casino's weekly sale on Wednesday.

Competition was weaker for trade vealers, with most sales down by 10c/kg, and some sales more in places. The best of the light veal under 200kg sold to a top of 362c/kg, while medium weights in the 200-280kg range sold from 354-372c/kg to average 366c/kg. Restocker vealer steers were up to 20c/kg dearer, with steers under 200kg selling to 482c/kg while steers more than 200kg were up by 4c/kg, selling to 420c/kg.

The smaller yarding of export cattle consisted of a few pens of grown steers and half the number of cows compared to last week.

Not all the usual buyers were present, resulting in cheaper prices. Grown steers were down by 10c/kg, selling to 288c/kg. The cow market was 10-13c/kg cheaper and more in places, with medium-weight three-score cows averaging 225c/kg.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  cattle cattle sale

Man busted for driving 13 times over limit on Bruxner Hwy

Man busted for driving 13 times over limit on Bruxner Hwy

POLICE say the man's licence was disqualified for 16 years prior to the incident.

Horsin' around at the Alstonville Show

HAPPY HORSE: Charlee and Paula Anthony with Tremayne Royal Opera on the first day of the Alstonville Agriculture Show.

It's Ballina Shire's only show, so make sure you head along today

11 shark net myths debunked as pro surfers freak out over attacks

When Nick Carroll was a semi-grommet at Sydney he "didn't give one thought to sharks".

"I think the surfers are genuinely torn"

Making it easier to do the right thing

These new bins are set to be installed around the Byron Shire.

New bin enclosures are on the way for Byron Bay and Brunswick Heads

Local Partners

Car chases and ducks, all in a day's work at cafe

ANYONE who has travelled the Pacific Highway between Sydney and Brisbane would know of the Parkside Cafe at Woodburn.

Thriller film shot in Ballina, screening in Casino

Chris Blackburn is the writer of the Burns Point film shot in Ballina.

Movie made in our own backyard to screen at Casino.

This weekend's Northern Rivers markets list

Where to get fresh coffee and local produce from...

What's fresh at your local farmers' market

One of the most unusual things about the jaboticaba is the way it grows directly on the trunk and branches of the tree, covering it with shiny round fruit. PHOTO: KATE O'NEILL

Brazilian tree grapes and take home stir fries some new offerings

Stunning orchids on show in Lismore tomorrow morning

ONE of the magical orchids in show at Lismore Central at this year's Northern Rivers Orchid Species Society annual show.

Nature's most exotic works of art on show

OUR SAY: Why musicians should be called 'tradies'

OUR SAY: Why musicians should be called 'tradies'

WE need to change the way we think about musicians and their role in society.

The Kardashian sex tape has gone virtual reality

Vivid make Kim Kardashian West sex tape a virtual reality experience

Mariah Carey and James Packer discussing relationship

Mariah Carey and James Packer are discussing how to work things out

January Jones: Take time away from your phone

January Jones needs time away from her phone

Mel C won't return to Spice Girls for daughter

MEL C is adamant she won't reunite with the Spice Girls

60's British rock legends to return to Australia

The Troggs will play a string of dates across Australia in November. Photo Contributed

We all remember 'Wild Thing' and now you can hear it live.

Depp jumps ship from agency of 25 years

Johnny Depp has signed to CAA after 25 years with the United

Peaceful 10 Acre Retreat, 10kms from Bangalow

311 Booyong Road, Bangalow 2479

House 4 3 5 Contact agent

With a perfect Nashua ridgeline position boasting spectacular panoramic rural views this low maintenance property provides a tranquil setting amongst a truly...

Brilliant Lifestyle Appeal

4/130 Lighthouse Road, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 Guide $1,750,000...

We are delighted to present a rare opportunity to buy into this very tightly held complex situated on Lighthouse Road, one of Byron Bay's most popular and...

Stylish New Home In Convenient Position

3 Gahwang Court, Ocean Shores 2483

House 4 2 2 $700,000 to...

Less than a year old this modern and very stylish home offers incredible value at this price! Set on a large 1013m2 block just one block from the shopping centre...

This is a Nice Place to Live !

75 Beech Drive, Suffolk Park 2481

House 4 2 2 $820,000 ...

Situated in a lovely environment in Suffolk Park, this north facing home has a corner location on a large 828sqm, level block. The gardens are stunning and in...

&quot;...a little style &amp; sophistication...&quot;

1 - 3 Walker Street, Clunes 2480

House 3 2 1 $649,000

DESIGNER RENOVATION on a DOUBLE BLOCK in the HEART of the CLUNES VILLAGE! Fully renovated by the current owners who are sad to be leaving to go back to 'the big...

YOUR PLACE THIS SUMMER

10 River Street, New Brighton 2483

House 3 3 2 AUCTION

For those fortunate enough to live or holiday in the iconic and very tightly held precinct of New Brighton is to experience a lifestyle most of us only dream of.

Walk To Everything From This Private Oasis

1/11 Carlyle Street, Byron Bay 2481

Unit 3 2 1 $845,000 to...

Tucked away in the no through road section of Carlyle Street, yet within easy walking distance of everything (500m to Byron town centre, 800m to Main Beach) sits...

Level Vacant Land In Prime Ewingsdale Location

92 Plantation Drive, Ewingsdale 2481

Residential Land Open: Saturday 29th October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity ... $549,000 to...

Open: Saturday 29th October 9.00 - 9.30am Here is an exciting opportunity to build your dream home on just over 2 acres (8900m2) of level, vacant land in an...

Elevated, Private and Exclusive 40 Acres With Views To The Ocean

Myocum 2481

Residential Land If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland ... Please call Tara...

If you have ever considered building that dream home in the hinterland where outlook is everything, this is one to not overlook…you could be anywhere! Offered...

Immaculate Home, Large Block - Great Potential

24 Bulgoon Crescent, Ocean Shores 2483

House 3 1 1 Contact Agent

Set elevated from the road on 923m2, this property offers so much with potential for more. The brick home is immaculately presented with great natural light and...

Want to own one of Australia's best restaurants?

TOP GONG: Mooloolaba Spice Bar has been named in TripAdvisor's Top 10 Australian restaurants for 2016.

Here's your chance to pick up one of the Coast's favourite eateries

Tough times in CBD: Woolies says goodbye Ipswich

Woolworths in the Ipswich Mall.Photo: Rob Williams / The Queensland Times

The last day of trading will be January 1

Look at me! Kath and Kim home up for sale

Kath and Kim from the iconic Aussie TV series.

'Crack open the Baileys and grab a box of BBQ Shapes'

Hinterland horse stud passed in for $8.25 million

UNREAL: This Maleny estate is incredible.

12-bedroom hinterland horse stud still available

Hit songwriter's Noosa mansion on market

SPECIAL PLACE: The Cintamani estate is going to tender, marketed by Tom Offermann Real Estate.

Is this Queensland's best property?

Ready to SELL your property?

Post Your Ad Here!