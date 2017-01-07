Cash, 2kg cannabis seized during Nimbin drug operation

A TEENAGER was among three people arrested in Nimbin as part of a drug operation executed by Richmond Local Area Command police.

The men, aged 34, 27 and 16, were arrested in the Nimbin Laneway area at Rainbow Lane about 10.30am this morning.

Police seized about 2kg of cannabis and in excess of $3000 during the operation.

Cash, cannabis and masks seized by police during an operation in Nimbin on Saturday, January 7. Richmond LAC Facebook

All three were charged with possession and supply of a prohibited drug as well as disguise with intent to commit an indictable offence.

The 16-year-old and 27-year-old men were also charged with dealing the proceeds of crime.

Both were granted conditional bail while the 34-year-old man was bail refused to appear before Lismore Local Court tomorrow.

The arrests come just days after Strike Force Thermal made two, drug-related arrests at a Casino property on Thursday.