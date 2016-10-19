29°
CASA bans phone on flights

19th Oct 2016 3:43 PM
A REX airline flight (plane pictured) travelling from Lismore to Sydney had to turn back to Lismore shortly after takeoff after a crack in the windscreen was discovered. Photo Jerad Williams / The Northern Star
A REX airline flight (plane pictured) travelling from Lismore to Sydney had to turn back to Lismore shortly after takeoff after a crack in the windscreen was discovered. Photo Jerad Williams / The Northern Star Jerad Williams

AIR travellers are being warned by the Civil Aviation Safety Authority that Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices must not be carried on any aircraft in any circumstances.

This follows the recall of the Samsung Galaxy Note 7 by the manufacturer after a number overheated and caught fire around the world.

Under Australian aviation dangerous goods safety regulations where lithium batteries of the kind found in Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices have been identified by the manufacturer as having the potential to produce dangerous heat, fire or short circuits they are forbidden for transport by air.

Lithium batteries are considered dangerous goods under the Civil Aviation Safety Regulations but may be carried on aircraft subject to certain limitations.

Because of the particular risks they pose Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices, and their replacements, must not be taken on board any aircraft - large or small - by passengers nor be placed in carry-on or checked luggage. This includes charters.

Australia's major airlines, including Qantas, Virgin, Jetstar and REX, have already acted to ban the carriage of Samsung Galaxy Note 7 devices.

Lismore Northern Star
AN ANIMAL rights group is concerned the killing of a sheep at a Northern Rivers school may have been "practice" for a human victim.

