Carp, good eating overseas but a pest in Australia

CATCH OF CARP: Ella Keep, 10, left, and her cousin Alex Brown, 13, with their catch of carp caught over two days' camping west of Casino.

GOLDFISH for dinner? The introduced species of carp is considered a pest in Australia but a delicacy overseas, and the Northern Rivers has been swimming with the fish.

President of the Casino Returned Servicemen's Memorial Social Fishing Club Laurence Benn said yesterday that carp was found in all catchments of the Richmond and Wilsons Rivers in Northern New South Wales and has all but eliminated the native catfish.

"That's why the rivers are so dirty” he said, referring to the carp's preference for eating from the bottom of rivers and muddying waters with their waste.

The club held its eighth annual carp muster on the weekend with the support of the Lismore City Council and the Ballina Beach Haul Crew, and expected more than 100 fishers to weigh in their catches, said Secretary Di Allen.

She and Mr Benn said they were "tyring to get people to eat carp” and were keen to teach homeless people throughout the Northern Rivers how to catch the plentiful fish for food.

Keith Bell, owner of K&C Fisheries Global, gave cooking demonstrations at the muster and showcased other uses for the fish, including brightly dyed "carp leather” and carp fertiliser.

Mr Bell said he'd "been a carp harvester since 1974” when he saw an abundance of the fish in the Gippsland Lakes.

He started selling carp as pet food and crayfish bait, but found a strong market for human consumption in Poland and Israel and Germany, where the eggs are eaten.