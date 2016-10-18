Caribou finally lands at Evans Head after fuelling delay

The DHC4-210 lands at the Evans Head airport to hundreds of spectators who cheered its arrival.

THE Stevens family of Goonellabah were only one of the many families that packed out the Evans Head Aerodrome car park in anticipation of the arrival of the DHC4-210 Caribou.

"We are on holidays here for two weeks so it was lucky we were told there was a big plane coming to land in today,” Mrs Stevens said.

They had a long wait, however.

Photos View Photo Gallery

The predicted time of 2pm was pushed out to 4.30pm due to refuelling problems experienced at Archerfield airport in Brisbane.

"They were refuelling when they realised they had put the wrong fuel in the plane,” EHMAHAA president Rod Kinnish said.

'That means they have had to defuel the plane before putting in the correct fuel.”

THE DHC4-210 Caribou comes into land at the Evans Head airport. Leon Miller

Despite the delay Mr Kinnish predicted there were around 500 people to see the veteran of the Vietnam War skies land at the local aerodrome.

"There was plenty of cheers and clapping,” he said.

"It's very emotional for the people here.”

The visit is part of an agreement between the Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome Heritage Aviation Association and the Historical Aircraft Restoration Society (HARS) where Mr Kinnish said to expect more visits such as this.

"This is the first visit, but there is more to come,” he said.

EHMAHAA president Rod Kinnish inside the DHC4-299 Caribou, currently being renovated by the association at the airport. Samantha Elley

The association is currently upgrading another Caribou the DHC4-299 which, along with its mate the 210 when it landed, was opened up to the public yesterday.