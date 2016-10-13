Cargo transport Caribou to visit Evans Head

The De Havilland Canada DHC4 Caribou is coming to visit Evans Head next Monday.

MANY people driving into Evans Head may have noticed the large aeroplane parked near the Aviation Museum at the aerodrome.

Well, it is about to have some company with the arrival of the DHC4 Caribou, a cargo transport carrier next Monday at 2pm.

"We have partnered with HARS (Historical Aircraft Restoration Society) at Albion Park to do special events where they will be flying warbird aircraft to Evans Head on a regular basis,” Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome Heritage Aviation Association (EHMAHAA) president Rod Kinnish said.

"The first of these is the one of two flying Caribous in Australia.”

Mr Kinnish said the public are invited on Monday afternoon to come down and inspect the large aircraft after it has landed at the airport.

"People will be able to go inside and look around the aircraft,” he said.

"It has been part of every major conflict that involved Australia post the Korean War.

"It was in the Vietnam War and the Middle East with the peace keeping forces.”

Facts about the Caribou