Cargo transport Caribou to visit Evans Head

MANY people driving into Evans Head may have noticed the large aeroplane parked near the Aviation Museum at the aerodrome.
Well, it is about to have some company with the arrival of the DHC4 Caribou, a cargo transport carrier next Monday at 2pm.
"We have partnered with HARS (Historical Aircraft Restoration Society) at Albion Park to do special events where they will be flying warbird aircraft to Evans Head on a regular basis,” Evans Head Memorial Aerodrome Heritage Aviation Association (EHMAHAA) president Rod Kinnish said.
"The first of these is the one of two flying Caribous in Australia.”
Mr Kinnish said the public are invited on Monday afternoon to come down and inspect the large aircraft after it has landed at the airport.
"People will be able to go inside and look around the aircraft,” he said.
"It has been part of every major conflict that involved Australia post the Korean War.
"It was in the Vietnam War and the Middle East with the peace keeping forces.”
Facts about the Caribou
- It started it's flying career in 1966 and was used for 45 years before being retired in 2007.
- It has the capacity for short field take off and landings.
- It has a carrying capacity of two jeeps and twenty people.
- It is able to open up the back and air drop a jeep in mid-flight.