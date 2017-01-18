38°
Carefree photo gets judges jumpin' and captures prize

Cathy Adams
| 18th Jan 2017 4:36 PM
SUMMER FUN: Winner of 2017 I am Summer competition, Everybody was jumpin jumpin, taken by Bridie Schmidt.
SUMMER FUN: Winner of 2017 I am Summer competition, Everybody was jumpin jumpin, taken by Bridie Schmidt.

TALENTED photographers from across the region have sent us photographs depicting what summmer means to them.

There can only be one winner however, and the 2017 winner of The Northern Star's I am Summer competition has been chosen.

The winning photograph Everybody was Jumpin' Jumpin', was taken by Bridie Schmidt of South Golden Beach.

Bridie wins a feature-packed Nikon Key Mission 170 camera, worth $579.

Her image of boys on a bridge at Brunswick Heads evokes memories of long summer holidays spent at the beach - long hot summer days spent with friends, where time just disappeared.

The image captures the carefree essence of youth - a moment frozen in time.

The entries received reflected the diversity of life on the Northern Rivers.

Keep snapping.

Topics:  i am summer photographers photography

LOOKING for a place to swim to cool down from this crazy heatwave?

