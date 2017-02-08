Car theft hot spots on the Northern Rivers

Lock up your car every time you park and avoid having your vehicle stolen.

BE careful to lock up your car on a Friday night, as between 8pm and midnight is the most popular time for thieves to drive off with your wheels.

New data released by the National Motor Vehicle Theft Reduction Council in the 12 months up to September 2016, showed while car theft is down 11.7% across the state, drivers should be careful when heading north, as the Gold Coast has seen nearly 23% jump in thefts.

Passenger and light commercial vehicles were the most popular amongst thieves who are also getting bolder, with up to half the autos stolen from the owner's residence.

The data showed Casino saw 59% of stolen cars were taken from residences, in Byron 50% were taken from home and in East Lismore it was a massive 70%.

In Australia, a car is stolen every 12 minutes with thieves targeting homes for keys and now 70% of late model vehicles are stolen with the keys.

Be careful heading south to Sydney as nine of the top 10 local government areas experiencing car theft in NSW were in the state capital.

Car thefts by area

Ballina 14

Bexhill 1

Byron Bay 16

Casino 32

Clunes 1

East Ballina 2

East Lismore 10

Georgica 1

Girards Hill 4

Goolmangar 1

Goonellabah 16

Kyogle 2

Larnook 1

Lillian Rock 1

Lismore 13

Lismore Heights 2

Loftville 1

Nimbin 4

North Lismore 4

Richmond Hill 1

Rosebank 1

South Lismore 5

The Channon 3

West Ballina 2