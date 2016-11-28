Car rolls down embankment; women rescued

Police Rescue were called to this crash at Terania Creek on Sunday.

POLICE Rescue were kept busy yesterday afternoon following a crash on the Northern Rivers.

Senior Constable David Henderson said that at about 4pm on Sunday, Lismore Police Rescue were called to a motor vehicle accident on Terania Creek Rd, Terania Creek.

A red Holden Rodeo had left the gravel road and crashed over a steep embankment going down about 20 metres before coming to rest on its roof, snr cnst Henderson said.

Police Rescue were called to this crash at Terania Creek on Sunday.

The two young occupants of the vehicle managed to get out but the female sustained lacerations to both her knees and could not get back up the steep embankment.

With the assistance of The Channon RFS, Nimbin Police and the Ambulance Officers the female was rescued from the bottom of the embankment before being taken to Lismore Base Hospital.

At this stage the accident is still being investigated by police.