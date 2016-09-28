Car rollover puts five family members in hospital

FIVE members of the same family, all under 20 years old, are currently in hospital after a car rollover in Woodenbong last night.
Two rescue helicopters were tasked to the scene, along with NSW Ambulance, police and NSW fire and Rescue crews.
The Lismore-based Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter transported one patient to the Gold Coast University Hospital.
A Queensland-based helicopter transported another patient to a Brisbane hospital.
The three remaining patients were taken via road ambulance from the crash to Lismore Base Hospital.
One has since been air lifted to a Gold Coast hospital.