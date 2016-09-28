Car rollover puts five family members in hospital

The Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter was tasked to a crash at Woodenbong last night. Photo Marc Stapelberg / The Northern Star

FIVE members of the same family, all under 20 years old, are currently in hospital after a car rollover in Woodenbong last night.

Two rescue helicopters were tasked to the scene, along with NSW Ambulance, police and NSW fire and Rescue crews.

The Lismore-based Westpac Life Saver Rescue Helicopter transported one patient to the Gold Coast University Hospital.

A Queensland-based helicopter transported another patient to a Brisbane hospital.

The three remaining patients were taken via road ambulance from the crash to Lismore Base Hospital.

One has since been air lifted to a Gold Coast hospital.