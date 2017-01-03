4 crashes, break downs, on Northern Rivers roads today

UPDATE 8.44am: THREE more traffic incidents have been reported on the Northern Rivers.

A caravan has broken down on the Pacific Highway, slowing down traffic heading south.

There are also reports of another car crash at Station St, Mullumbimby, which may be affecting traffic.

Police are on scene at the final incident - a car roll on Clothiers Creek Rd, near Pottsville.

TUESDAY 8.10am: DRIVERS heading south from Bangalow are in for a slow drive following a crash on Lismore Road.

Emergency services were called this morning to the intersection with Dudgeons Lane following reports of a single vehicle crash.

Southbound traffic has been impacted and motorists are advised to reduce speed and exercise caution.