Rural Fire Service crews from Clunes on scene of a car fire on Lismore-Bangalow Rd, Binna Burra.

TRAFFIC was delayed for around half an hour at Spring Vale Hill near Binna Burra this morning after a car burst into flames while driving on Lismore Bangalow Rd.

Rural Fire Service crews from Clunes responded to the fire at around 8.45am.

Crews worked to extinguish the blaze for about half an hour before it was fully contained at about 9.15am.

No one was injured and traffic has now returned to normal in the area.