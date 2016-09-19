Captain Fantastic gets local screening date

ON SCREEN: Alstonville teenager Nicholas Hamilton stars as Rellian in the film Captain Fantastic, directed by Matt Ross (2016).

CAPTAIN America, the indie film starring Viggo Mortensen and Alstonville teen actor Nicholas Hamilton, finally has a confirmed screening in the Northern Rivers.

Wilson Park School has created a movie night fundraiser event, shared today on Facebook, for a screening of the film on Friday, October 28, from 6pm at Lismore's Birch Carrol and Coyle Cinemas.

Tickets are available from the school on 66 217 937.

In Captain Fantastic, actor Viggo Mortensen plays a father devoted to raising his six kids with a rigorous physical and intellectual education who is forced to leave his paradise and enter the world, challenging his idea of what it means to be a parent.

He has raised his children with a rigorous physical and intellectual education that has made them smart, strong and self-sufficient, although socially awkward due to lack of contact with other children.

Hamilton, 16, plays Rellian, one of the man's six children.

Click here to read our interview with Nicholas Hamilton and find out what film he is working on at the moment.

Despite being released in Australia last September 8, getting glowing reviews at Sundance Festival in the US and Cannes in France, and having a local actor among the stars, no local cinema has confirmed the film to be screened until now.

Wilson Park School Assistant Principal, Megan McQueen, said it was the school that requested the film to the local cinema.

"It was by our request that we were able to secure Captain Fantastic, and we asked for it because it has Nicholas Hamilton in it," she said.

The movie screening is an important yearly fundraiser for the school.

"I am not sure how well known Nicholas is in the area, but we know of him via family and friends and we think it's time we get a chance to see this film here as it's getting fantastic reviews," Ms McQueen added.

Click here to see why we gave a score of 5/5 to this film.