Melissa Coombes is appealing to the public after her daughter's bike (left) was stolen.

ONE child is "devastated" after her bike was stolen from the Goonellabah area.

Melissa Coombes told The Northern Star that the bike, which was her daughter's Christmas present, was stolen from their house in the early hours of Wednesday morning.

"She is very devastated," Ms Coombes said of her daughter.

"My five children received new bikes from santa and hers was the only one taken.

"A kmart brand 'Lolly'.

"Any information would be greatly appreciated."