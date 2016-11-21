Can you help this community group go solar powered?

NEVER one to do things by halves, local disability services organisation, RED Inc, is fundraising $20,000 to enable the organisation to become entirely self sufficient through the installation of solar panels.

The organisation have started appealing to the community to help them through a crowdfunding campaign.

RED Inc has partnered with Enova Energy, a community-owned renewable energy company, as its chosen supplier and aims to sell any surplus electricity it generates back to the local community.

RED Inc. CEO, Marie Gale said: "As well as innovating in everything we deliver in the disability services sector, we are also environmentally conscious and keen to adopt a renewable source of electricity to run our numerous buildings in the Lismore CBD.

"We are so grateful for any contribution made to this important campaign; we are offering a number of original RED Inc artist designed pieces by way of thanking donors and supporters.

"If you are unable to donate at this time we are asking the community to share our campaign to let people near and far know what we are trying to do."

To donate to, or share, the campaign, go to www.chuffed.org.au/project/redincgoessolar