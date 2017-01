This man could help with inquiries into thefts that occurred in November.

Police are investigating a stealing offence at Ballina Fair Shopping Centre between 8am and 9am on November 4.

If you can identify this person please contact Woodburn police on 6682 2444 or Crimestoppers on 1800 333 000 Police reference is E62845321