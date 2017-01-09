Can you guess the most popular baby names in NSW?

Here's a breakdown on the most popular baby names in NSW over the past 12-months.

OLIVER is the most popular baby boy's name in NSW for the third year in a row, while Olivia returns to first place to round out this perfect pair.

The NSW Registry of Births Deaths & Marriages today released the Top 10 baby names for 2016, which shows the latest trends across the state.

"Traditional names, popular 100 years ago, are back in fashion. However, names come and go in cycles between generations," said Alana Sheil, Acting Registrar of NSW Registry of Births Deaths & Marriages.

"Thirty years ago it was Joshua and Jessica, and their parents could have been Michael and Michelle.

"These days you're more likely to be a Charlotte or Jack."

New entries in the Top 10 NSW baby names are Lachlan and Leo, which edged out Isaac and Jacob.

Girl's names returning to the Top 10 are Isabella and Ruby holding back Sophia and Zoe from the short list.

"When you look to the meaning of names, Oliver and Olivia are often linked to peace," Ms Sheil said.

"Whether you go with popular name trends or opt for something unique, remember your child will likely carry their name for life so it's important to choose wisely."

THE LIST OF MOST POPULAR BABY NAMES

NSW Births Registry in 2016

Girls

Olivia - 543

Charlotte - 505

Amelia - 429

Chloe - 383

Ava - 381

Mia - 370

Emily - 338

Isabella - 304

Ruby - 303

Grace - 279

Boys

Olivier - 584

William - 487

Jack - 445

Noah - 431

Lucas - 403

James - 369

Ethan - 369

Thomas - 355

Lachlan - 320

Leo - 315