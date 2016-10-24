25°
Calls for shadow minister for the North Coast to be sacked

24th Oct 2016 10:36 AM
Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Daily News
Shadow Minister for the North Coast Walt Secord. Photo: Nolan Verheij-Full / Daily News Nolan Verheij-full

NORTH Coast Nationals MLC Ben Franklin today demanded Labor's Walt Secord be sacked as Shadow Minister for the North Coast.

On Thursday November 20 during a question regarding the sale of Ausgrid, Mr Secord told Lennox Head resident Hon Catherine Cusack MLC, "Catherine, go for a swim at dusk on the North Coast".

"For Mr Secord to suggest that he wants another member of parliament to be attacked by a shark is deplorable," Mr Franklin said.

"Mr Secord obviously has no understanding of the deep pain that shark attacks have caused not just victims and their families but also the entire north coast," he said.

The parliament exploded in outrage at Mr Secord's remark which forced him to apologise for his offensive comments.

But that apology was undermined seconds later when he was seen laughing with his colleagues.

"To make light of shark attacks is disgusting and an insult to everyone who has been affected by them," Mr Franklin said.

"Luke Foley must sack him as Shadow Minister for the North Coast immediately, and replace him with someone who actually cares about our region," he said

Topics:  catherine cusack walt secord

