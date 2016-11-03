27°
Call to protect Bruns foreshore

Christian Morrow
| 3rd Nov 2016 6:10 AM
An aerial of Brunswick Heads in 1985.
An aerial of Brunswick Heads in 1985. The Northern Star Archives

WITH the NSW Crown Holidays Park Trust conducting walkabout tours of Brunswick Heads next Tuesday, a member of the Brunswick Heads Foreshore Protection Group has urged participants to be ready with some hard questions.

Patricia Warren, from the foreshore group, said NSWCHPT would be presenting information on draft proposed amendments to the Plans of Management for the caravan parks.

"Those who have registered for the sessions need to be prepared with meaningful questions as opposed to accepting their development 'concepts' to take prime foreshore parkland into their commercial operation," she said.

Ms Warren strongly suggested participants ask for a range of features included in the draft plan to be identified on any maps.

"For instance, where are the boundaries of the Crown Reserve and where is a clearly defined foreshore boundary for each of the caravan parks shown on the maps?," she said. "I would also suggest they ask where are the boundaries for the area that NSWCHPT want for their commercial operations and where are the boundaries that council decided."

Ms Warren is calling on the government to respect the local community and protect important community assets around Brunswick Heads.

"We want to stop the CHPT grabbing prime foreshore land which should be preserved as public open space and recreational land into the future," she said.

"This is a precautionary measure in light of the State Government moving in the direction of selling off or leasing the crown land to private operators."

Visit http://nswchpt. com.au/consultation/.

Lismore Northern Star

Topics:  brunswick heads

