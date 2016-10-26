Call from school leads to discovery of drugs, stolen goods

A CALL from a local school has lead to an arrest for drugs and suspected stolen property.

Staff at Wyrallah Road Public School have seen a man acting suspiciously in the vicinity of the school outside normal school hours and phoned police, senior constable David Henderson from Richmond Local Area Command said.

Police attended soon after and saw a 27-year-old Canberra man in a vehicle.

The man and vehicle were searched and police found methylamphetamine (ice) and cannabis, snr cnst Henderson said.

Two glass pipes used to smoke ice were found in his shoes - he said he did not know how they got there, Snr cnst Henderson said.

The powertools suspected to be stolen that were discovered by police.

A further search of the vehicle located a large amount of powertools that are suspected of being stolen.

He has been charged with several offences and will appear in Lismore Local Court next month.

If it was not for the quick report by school staff this offence may have gone undetected.

If you can identify these tools or think they are yours, please contact Lismore Station.

Police reference is E63041558.