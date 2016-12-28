Surfer in fight for life as community rallies

TWEED Coast surfer Steve Powell continues to fight for his life in hospital as the Cabarita community rallies to show its support for the much-loved man.

A Gold Coast University Hospital spokeswoman said on Wednesday Mr Powell remained in a "serious but stable condition".

Mr Powell was injured when he jumped from a moving vehicle on Tweed Coast Road at Pottsville last Friday night.

The 36-year-old was treated by NSW Ambulance paramedics for head and facial injuries before he was airlifted to hospital at about 11.30pm on December 23.

Yesterday the Cabarita Boardriders club invited friends of the man known as "Powelly" to a barbecue at Cabarita Beach Lions Park carpark to share stories, a laugh and raise funds to help support his family.

It followed an outpouring of support on social media in the days after news of the incident broke.

Described as a "tenacious person with the heart of a lion and generous to a fault", Mr Powell has been an important part of the local surfing community and is described as someone "more comfortable in the water than on land".

The initial response on Facebook was one of disbelief as the Cabarita community tried to come to grips with the news. Jo Robbo, wrote: "Can't believe it. A school friend who never changed - lover of life".

But as the news began to sink in, the sombre community rallied and shared its hopes that Mr Powell's condition would improve. Shane Morse wrote: "What's done is done. All that matters now is we get Steve's smiling good nature around us again. Get well soon Powelly". Sue Davis Luttrell echoed the thoughts of many when she posted: "He will come through...too many love him".

Police continue to investigate the incident but initially confirmed a man was being driven home by friends after he had earlier been involved in a fight and ejected by security at Pottsville Beach Sports Club.

He was believed to have left the moving vehicle after seeing the man he had earlier fought with a short distance away.