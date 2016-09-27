Byron woman bought cigarettes after Bali cop's death

Australian national Sara Connor participates in the reconstruction of the death of a police officer at Kuta beach in Bali, Indonesia, 31 August 2016. Australian Sara Connor and British national David Taylor, were arrested by Bali police, and are accused of murdering a local policeman on Kuta Beach. The body of police officer Wayan Sudarsa was found with deep wounds to his head and neck on Kuta beach on 17 August 2016. EPA/MADE NAGI

THE Byron Bay woman accused of murdering a Bali police officer on a Kuta Beach, Sara Connor, allegedly showered, called her bank to block her lost visa card, cut up the dead officer's ID cards, went to a shop to buy cigarettes with her British boyfriend, and slept, following the incident.

News.com.au revealed the alleged actions of the Australian woman, who is currently detained in Bali, along with United Kingdom national David Taylor, her boyfriend, following the murder.

Indonesian police officer Wayan Sudarsa was murdered in the early hours of Wednesday August 17.

News.com.au report that the day after the murder, Ms Connor and Mr Taylor threw away the ID cards and went to the beach.

The day after that they went to the beach, the fish market and had lunch by the seaside.

On the third day, when Ms Connor realised she needed to register her car in Australia, she turned on her mobile phone.

She then allegedly found text messages from friends in Australia, asking how she was, telling her, "police found your bag near the victim" and suggesting she go to the Australian Consulate.

Before going there, however, it is reported that they burned the clothes they were wearing on the night of the alleged murder.

These details are contained in a lengthy police brief of evidence seen by News Corporation, news.com.au report.

Crime scene photographs contained in the brief of evidence show the brutality of the attack - the officer's binoculars, used to bash him about the head, lie smashed on the ground and the sand around his body is stained with blood.

Ms Connor claims that Mr Taylor told her on the night of the incident the police officer had been peeping on them through binoculars as they were intimate on a Bali beach.

Mr Taylor allegedly told Ms Connor not to worry as he was only passed out.

She says she had no idea he was dead.

Ms Connor, 45 and Mr Taylor, 34, are being detained as suspects and police have recommended that both be charged with murder.

In statements contained in the brief of evidence, Connor maintains her innocence, news.com.au report, saying she played no role in the bashing murder of the officer and tried to pull her boyfriend away from the fight which originated after the officer was accused of stealing Connor's handbag on the beach.

She says she was trying to protect the victim.

"The suspect only wanted to have a romantic holiday, not like this. The suspect prays for the best for the victim's family and also for her family. The suspect feels extremely fearful. The suspect only tried to separate them and she thinks now she will be jailed only because she wanted to separate them," the brief said.

Ms Connor allegedly said in one statement that it was Mr Taylor's idea to burn the bloody clothes they had been wearing on the night of the incident.

"The idea is from David as David felt fear. David burned the clothes. We feel fear as the place where that man died was the same place where we were. We fear that we become criminals," she told police in a statement.

A psychologist's report, included with the brief, sets out the desperation that Connor feels about her two children and her fears of being separated from them.

A psychologist report about Taylor spells out his regrets at failing "to help and protect the person that he really loves".

The brief of evidence also includes statements from a hotel security guard, who saw the initial stages of the attack on the police officer but believed it was in jest and did not intervene.

A Pullman Hotel security guard, Suryana, said in a statement that he heard a shout from the beach (across the road from the hotel) about 1.05am and went to investigate.

He said he saw a local man lying on the sand, a foreign man with dreadlocks sitting on top of him and a woman.

He said he heard the victim sighing and the woman laughing, like they were kidding around.

He allegedly watched for 15 minutes and left, believing it was not suspicious.

The police now have 14 days to conduct further interrogations of the suspects and amend the dossier.

The murder charge in Indonesia carries a maximum of 15 years in jail.