Byron train on track with new website

The lightweight two carriage set will be running along the recently unused track through Byron Bay.

BYRON Bay's train now has its own website and you can find plenty of information about it.

The service is set to start operating in the first half of this year, with tickets costing $3 one-way.

More details regarding the new Elements Resort service, including hours, times and cost are all available here.

The website also outlines what work has gone into getting the train 'on track' including:

restoring an out of action heritage train

fully repairing three kilometres of railway line

reinvigorating and preserving an out of action rail corridor

providing an affordable public transport solution for locals and visitors

Map that the train takes at Byron Bay. Contributed

The train runs along 3km of track which is part of the 132km Casino to Murwillumbah line. This line connected the town of Casino, which is on the Sydney to Brisbane line, with Lismore, Byron Bay, Mullumbimby, Murwillumbah and dozens of towns and villages in between.

The train ceased to run on this branch in 2004.

The history of the two carriage set lies at the Chullora Railway Workshop in 1949, after it had been used to build Beaufort aircraft bombers during the Second World War.

The workshop innovatively used aluminium aircraft technology from their war efforts to produce high performance yet lightweight trains.

The very last two car set constructed was 638/738 in 1968 which was specifically built with a more powerful Cummins diesel engine for hauling a parcels trailer on the steeply graded Casino to Murwillumbah line.

According to the website these railcars have a long history in this area.

Not everyone is happy with the restored rail system, however, with a Facebook page called Byron Bay Train set up to "provide a platform for communicating the facts and raising critical questions around the Elements Byron Train which is promoted as environmentally friendly and solar powered.”