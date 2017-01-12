Byron Shire pair face 29 charges in court

A POLICE investigation in Byron Bay yesterday led to the arrest of two people allegedly behind several recent stealing incidents.

Just before 5pm on Wednesday, Tweed/Byron Local Area Command officers investigated and located the pair believed to be responsible at Shirley Street, Byron Bay.

Police arrested the 39-year-old man at the scene and the 28-year-old woman was also arrested and subsequently charged a short time later.

Between them, the pair face 29 charges relating to the stealing incidents in the Byron Bay Local Court today.

The woman was charged with eight counts of larceny, four counts of dishonestly obtain property by deception, three counts of posses prohibited drug, shoplifting, and goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.

The man was charged with seven counts of larceny, three counts dishonestly obtain property by deception, shoplifting, and goods in personal custody suspected of being stolen.